No. 21 LSU women win 9th straight game, 70-56 over Clemson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)Khayla Pointer had 20 points and eight assists, Faustine Aifuwa had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 21 LSU beat Clemson 70-56 on Monday night in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

LSU (10-1) has won nine straight games to surpass last season’s win total. The Tigers were 9-13 last season, sparking a coaching change that brought in Kim Mulkey.

Alexis Morris had 12 points and five assists for LSU, which plays Texas Tech on Tuesday. LSU scored 24 points off of 21 Clemson turnovers.

LSU entered leading the SEC by shooting 47.8% from the field but was held to 41.4 against Clemson. The teams combined to go 6 for 26 from 3-point range. LSU was 19 of 33 (57.6%) from the free-throw line and Clemson made 11 of 14.

Kiara Lewis scored 13 points and Delicia Washington had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clemson (6-5), which plays Dayton on Tuesday.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25