No. 20 South Dakota women claim outright Summit League title

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP)Chloe Lamb scored 22 points, Madison McKeever added 19 and the two combined for 19 fourth-quarter points to help No. 20 South Dakota fend off South Dakota State 77-67 and claim the outright Summit League championship Saturday.

The Coyotes (26-2, 15-0) won their 15th straight game, all in conference play, but received a sterner test from the second-place Jackrabbits (20-9, 12-3) than in the 83-48 romp on Jan. 19.

Leading by seven entering the final quarter, the Coyotes quickly expanded their margin to double figures and it remained that way until an 11-3 run got the Jackrabbits within seven with 2 1/2 minutes to play. It was a six-point game with 45 seconds left but South Dakota made six straight free throws – four by McKeever – to ensure the win.

Lamb, who scored 13 points in the first half, made four 3-pointers. Ciara Duffy added 17 points and eight assists and Taylor Frederick 10 points. South Dakota shot 58%, 70% in the second half.

Tagyn Larson scored 18 points with nine rebounds, Tori Nelson added 12 points and Paiton Burckhard 11 for South Dakota State.

South Dakota goes for a perfect conference season next Saturday when it plays host to North Dakota.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞