No. 20 Ohio State women cruise past Mount St. Mary’s 94-50

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Jacy Sheldon scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and No. 20 Ohio State jumped out early and cruised to a 94-50 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (7-1) has won consecutive games since its eight-point loss at Syracuse on Dec. 1.

Taylor Mikesell added 15 points for the Buckeyes. Gabby Hutcherson, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Tanaya Beacham each had 13. Sheldon and Mikesell have scored in double figures in each of the Buckeyes’ eight games.

Sheldon was 6-of-9 shooting in the first half and Hutcherson made all five of her shots as Ohio State used a 25-7 first quarter to build a 51-22 lead at the break. The Buckeyes scored 18 points off 15 turnovers in the half and shot 58% (21 of 36) from the floor.

The Buckeyes finished shooting 56% (40 of 71) and made 10 of their 20 3-point attempts, with Hutcherson and Mikesell each making three apiece.

Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor scored eight points apiece for Mount St. Mary’s (1-6), which faced its third Power Five opponent this season.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

