STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Taylor Robertson scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as No. 19 Oklahoma rallied to beat Oklahoma State 79-76 on Wednesday night.

The win clinched a third-seed into the Big 12 Conference tournament for Oklahoma (23-6, 12-5).

Lexy Keys made a 3-pointer that gave Oklahoma State a 69-66 lead 5:12 remaining. Kennady Tucker andRobertson each made a 3as the Sooners outscored the Cowgirls 13-7 in the final minutes.

Robertson capped the surge with a pair of free throws with six seconds left. Keys and Lauren Fields each missed a 3 to end it.

Robertson made three 3s, was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds. Skylar Vann also scored 19 points for Oklahoma. Madi Williams added 13 points and Tucker made three shots from long range and finished with 11 points.

Keys had 20 points and Kassidy De Lapp 18 for Oklahoma State (8-18, 3-14). Fields had 15 points.

The Sooners entered with just two wins in the last six seasons at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

