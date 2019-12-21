No. 17 Gonzaga women beat No. 20 Missouri State 64-52

NCAA Women's Basketball
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Jenn Wirth had 14 points and seven rebounds, Katie Campbell added 11 points and No. 17 Gonzaga beat No. 20 Missouri State 64-52 on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (11-1) used a 19-4 run capped by Jessie Loera’s layup with 32 seconds left in the third quarter to pull away to the largest lead of the game at 49-32. The Bears (9-2) answered with nine straight points to cut the deficit to eight but go no closer down the stretch.

Brice Calip had 15 points and Alexa Willard scored 11 for Missouri State.

The Bears scored the opening basket and briefly retook the lead at 20-19 before the Bulldogs pulled away to a 27-22 halftime lead.

Gonzaga shot 45% from the field compared with Missouri State’s 34%.

