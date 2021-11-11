No. 17 Georgia Tech women cruise to win over Kennesaw St.

ATLANTA (AP)Lorela Cubaj scored 12 points with 15 rebounds and Eylia Love added 11 points and No. 17-ranked Georgia Tech beat Kennesaw State 72-45 Thursday night.

Nerea Hermosa’s layup with 8:13 left in the first quarter made it 6-4 for Georgia Tech (2-0) and the Yellow Jackets led for the remainder.

The Yellow Jackets only allowed Kennesaw State to reach double digits in scoring in the final quarter and owned a 45-30 rebounding advantage

Amani Johnson scored 12 points and Alexis Poole 10 for the Owls (1-1). Kennesaw State shot 33.3% (18 for 54), missed all six 3-points attempts and went 9 for 18 at the foul line.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25