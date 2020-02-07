Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

No. 15 Kentucky women beat Alabama 66-62

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Sabrina Haines scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Chasity Patterson added 11 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat Alabama 66-62 on Thursday night.

Jaida Roper had 10 points for Kentucky (18-4, 7-3 SEC), which scored 21 points off 17 Alabama turnovers. The Wildcats were without Rhyne Howard, averaging a team-best 23.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. Howard tied a school record with 43 points at Alabama on Jan. 9.

Kentucky was coming off a loss to Florida on Sunday, letting a 10-point halftime lead get away in the second half. Patterson scored a career-high 25 points in defeat.

Jasmine Walker led Alabama (13-10, 3-7) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Brittany Davis added 10 points. Alabama had a 7-6 lead until Kentucky scored eight of the next 10 points and the Wildcats never trailed again.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞