No. 14 Oregon St. women throttle Washington St. by 27

LAS VEGAS (AP)Kat Tudor scored 24 points and Mikayla Pivec scored 17 and No. 14-ranked Oregon State trounced Washington State 82-55 on Thursday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Oregon State (23-8), seeded sixth, advanced to play No. 3-seed and seventh-ranked Stanford on Friday. The Beavers have won four straight following a four-game skid.

Washington State (11-20) entered the tournament as the 11th seed. They end the season having lost eight straight.

Ula Motuga’s 3-pointer gave the Cougars their only lead at 6-5 with 7:50 left in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10, Taylor Jones made a layup nearly four minutes later and Oregon State closed the quarter with a 19-2 run. The Beavers went to intermission ahead by 25.

Tudor and Pivec both finished 7-of-9 shooting while Tudor went 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Destiny Slocum scored 13.

Borislava Hristova led the Cougars with 19 points and Motuga and Chanelle Molina scored 10 each.

