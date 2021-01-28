No. 14 Ohio State women beat No. 16 Indiana 78-70

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Braxtin Miller made 3 of 5 from 3-point range with a season-high 25 points, and No. 14 Ohio State overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat No. 16 Indiana 78-70 on Thursday night.

It was Miller’s second straight game setting a season high after scoring 18 points against Maryland on Monday. Dorka Juhasz added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten), the 27th double-double of her career. Aaliyah Patty scored 13 points.

Grace Berger matched a season high with 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 for the Hoosiers (9-4, 7-2), who scored the first 11 points of the game.

Ohio State erased the deficit late in the second quarter but trailed 39-38 at the break and 54-53 after the third quarter. The Buckeyes opened the fourth with 11 straight points and pulled away for good with a 7-0 run that made it 71-60 with 2:02 left.

It was Ohio State’s 15th straight win over Indiana, its longest current streak against a Big Ten opponent.

The Buckeyes had wins over No. 11 Michigan and No. 7 Maryland and can make it four straight wins over ranked opponents when they visit No. 23 Northwestern on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES