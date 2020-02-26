No. 14 Northwestern women beat Ohio State 69-55

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Abi Scheid scored 19 points with five 3-pointers, Lindsey Pulliam added 16 points and No. 14 Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-55 on Tuesday night to remain in first place in the Big Ten Conference.

Northwestern (25-3, 15-2) tied a program record for wins in a season with the 1978-79 team by winning at Ohio State for the first time since 2011. The Wildcats are 2-15 at Value City Arena.

Sydney Wood had 12 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern. Pulliam banked in a running 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Northwestern a 56-45 lead.

Dorka Juhasz led Ohio State (17-11, 10-7) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jacy Sheldon and Rebeka Mikulasikova each scored 12 points. The Buckeyes have lost two straight since a six-game winning streak.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞