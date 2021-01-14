No. 13 Michigan women beat Wisconsin 69-40

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Maddie Nolan made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points to help No. 13 Michigan beat Wisconsin 69-40 on Thursday night.

Akienreh Johnson had 15 points and a career-high 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (10-0, 5-0 Big Ten).

Naz Hillmon was third in the nation in scoring entering the game, averaging 25.7 points. Wisconsin double teamed her all night and held her to a season-low six points, but she grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out a career-high seven assists. Her previous season low was 18 points.

Michigan scored 14 straight points to lead 20-2 in the first quarter and scored another nine straight in the second quarter before going into the half with a 37-17 lead.

Imani Lewis led the Badgers (3-7, 0-7) with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. Wisconsin shot 29% from the field.

Michigan is the only Division I school remaining with undefeated records in both men’s and women’s basketball.

