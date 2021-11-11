No. 13 Kentucky women rout North Alabama in 2nd half, 98-56

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Dre’Una Edwards scored 27 points and No. 13 Kentucky beat North Alabama 98-56 Thursday night.

Kentucky led 22-14 after the first quarter before the Lions closed to within 32-31 when Reagan Hune hit two free throws with 1:41 before halftime.

Edwards scored 11 of her 17 third quarter points in the first four minutes as Kentucky (2-0) extended its lead to 51-39.

The Wildcats outscored North Alabama 36-20 in the third quarter and finished with a 27-5 romp through the fourth. Kentucky out-rebounded the Lions 50-27.

Rhyne Howard finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots for Kentucky. Robyn Benton added 14 points, Jada Walker scored 13 and dished five assists and Treasure Hunt grabbed 10 rebounds.

Macey Lee scored 21 points with 10 rebounds for North Alabama (1-1). Patrycja Jaworska scored 10 points with five rebounds and five assists.

—

