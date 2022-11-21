NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help No. 11 Virginia Tech beat Kentucky 82-74 on Monday.

Kitley, the reigning ACC player of the year, secured her third double-double of the season to help Virginia Tech (4-0) open with four straight wins for the seventh straight year.

Ashley Owusu scored the first six points of a 24-4 run to close the first quarter for a 29-8 lead. Kitley scored eight points in the second quarter as Virginia Tech led 44-23, and she added nine points in the third.

Owusu finished with 16 points, Taylor Soule had 15 points and seven boards, and Georgia Amoore scored 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jada Walker had 17 points and five steals for Kentucky (4-1). Robyn Benton added 13 points and Ajae Petty scored 12.

On Wednesday, the Hokies will face Missouri – with the only other meeting coming in the 2006 NCAA Tournament – while Kentucky plays Dayton.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25