No. 11 Texas women top San Diego in last-minute match-up

LAS VEGAS (AP)Aliyah Matharu scored 22 points and DeYona Gaston notched her first double-double of the season to lead No. 11 Texas to a 74-59 victory over San Diego on Sunday in a match-up that was put together late Saturday night.

Texas (8-1) was supposed to play No. 4 Arizona (10-0) as part of the Coast-to-Coast Challenge, but the Wildcats were forced to pull out due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the Wildcats’ program. San Diego volunteered to step in and play the Longhorns.

Matharu sank 7 of 13 shots for Texas with two 3-pointers. Gaston finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Audrey Warren pitched in with 10 points and seven boards, while Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 10.

Texas led just 14-12 after one quarter, but Latasha Lattimore scored six of her eight points in the second period and the Longhorns outscored the Toreros 20-12 to take a 34-24 lead into halftime. Texas stayed comfortably in front from there.

Kiera Oakry hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead San Diego (7-4).

The Longhorns shot 46% overall but made just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc. San Diego shot 35% overall and hit 4 of 13 from distance. Texas scored 27 points off 21 San Diego turnovers. The Longhorns also made 15 more trips to the free-throw line than the Toreros and finished with a 22-14 edge at the line.

