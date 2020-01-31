Loera nets 14, No. 12 Gonzaga women win 19th straight

NCAA Women's Basketball
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Jessie Loera scored 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting and No. 12 Gonzaga won its 19th straight with a 57-46 win over San Diego on Thursday night.

Reserve Melody Kempton added 13 points and Jill Townsend 10 with 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-1, 10-0 West Coast Conference), who extended their best-ever start.

Jordyn Edwards led the Toreros (12-9, 6-4) with 13 points and Myah Pace added 11.

Trailing 11-10 after one quarter, Gonzaga put together a 13-2 run in the second, making 7 of 9 free throws and holding San Diego to 1-of-9 shooting. The Bulldogs led 28-18 at the half.

Loera and Kayleigh Truong had 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and then Kempton’s layup made it 47-29 late in the third quarter before San Diego made a fourth-quarter charge to get within nine.

Gonzaga had a season-high 24 turnovers, one more than it had in a 57-42 win at San Diego earlier in the month. The Bulldogs held the Toreros to 33% shooting, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range, and had a 40-29 rebounding advantage.

