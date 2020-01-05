Loera leads No. 17 Gonzaga women past San Diego 57-42

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP)Jessi Loera scored 13 points with seven assists and five rebounds and No. 17 Gonzaga overcame a season-high 23 turnovers to defeat San Diego 57-42 on Saturday for its 12th straight win.

Jill Townsend added 11 points and LeeAnne Wirth had 10 for the Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who made up for their sloppiness by pounding the Toreros (8-7, 2-2) 40-17 on the boards.

Gonzaga had nine turnovers in the first quarter but jumped ahead 7-2 and held on for a 12-10 lead. Loero had a pair of baskets as the Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run and it was 27-16 at the half.

The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.

Madison Pollock led San Diego, which was just 1 of 5 from 3-point range, with 11 points and Sydney Hunter scored 10.

Gonzaga shot 60% in the second half and 46.5% for the game with five 3-pointers while San Diego shot 35% and was outscored by seven at the foul line.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞