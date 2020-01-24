Kaila Charles scores 20, No. 20 Maryland women beat Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP)Kaila Charles had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 20 Maryland beat Illinois 79-60 on Thursday night.

Shakira Austin added 14 points and Sara Vujacic scored 11 for the Terrapins (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight. Vujacic was 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Maryland opened the game with a 10-0 run and led the entire way, going into the break with a 40-27 lead. The Illini (10-9, 1-7) twice cut the deficit to nine early in the third quarter, but Maryland led by double digits for the rest of the second half.

The Terrapins outrebounded Illinois 19-7 on the offensive glass and 52-35 overall.

Ali Andrews scored 20 points and Petra Holesinska had 14 points for Illinois, which has lost three in a row.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

