Juhasz scores 27, No. 18 Ohio State women beat Miami (Ohio)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Dorka Juhasz had a career-high tying 27 points and 15 rebounds for her 24th career double-double, and No. 18 Ohio State beat Miami (Ohio) 104-65 on Thursday.

Ohio State (4-0) finished with at least five players in double-figure scoring for the third straight game. Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each scored 13 points, Kateri Poole and Madison Greene had 12 apiece and Rebeka Mikulasikova 10.

Ohio State, which entered ranked 10th nationally at 93..7 points per game, reached the century mark for the second time this season. The Buckeyes shot 55.7% from the field, including 11 of 16 by Juhasz.

Mikulasikova made a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 run for a 24-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, and the Buckeyes led by double figures the rest of the way. Juhasz had 15 points in the first half, and Sheldon added 13 as Ohio State led 49-26.

Peyton Scott scored 22 points and Katie Davidson added 18 for Miami (1-2).

—

