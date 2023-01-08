LOS ANGELES (AP)Freshman Londynn Jones scored 13 of her career-high 22 points in the second half and No. 12 UCLA used a big fourth-quarter run to beat Southern California 61-60 Sunday.

Emily Bessoir hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for UCLA (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12). Charisma Osborne scored six of her nine points in the fourth quarter, including a jumper in the lane that made it 55-54 with 3:31 to play and gave the Bruins their first lead since early in the second quarter.

Rayah Marshall had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for USC and Kayla Williams also scored 15 points. Okako Adika added 11 points and Destiny Littlejohn 10.

The Bruins scored 17 of the first 20 fourth-quarter points to take a 57-55 lead when Jones hit two free throws with 2 minutes remaining and UCLA never again trailed. The Trojans committed a turnover on six of their first seven fourth-quarter possessions and made just 2 of 8 from the field in the final 10 minutes.

USC (11-4, 1-3) scored the first nine points in a 12-2 spurt that gave the Trojans a 12-point lead midway through the third quarter and Okako Adika made 1-of-2 free throws to give them a 52-40 advantage heading into the fourth.

The Bruins bounced back from a 77-72 loss at Oregon State on New Year’s Day that snapped their six-game win streak – which dated to a 73-64 defeat at No. South Carolina on Nov. 29.

Jones, a 5-foot-4 freshman, has scored in double figures four times in the past five games and is averaging 13.2 points over that span.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays at home Friday against No. 2 Stanford

USC returns to the Galen Center, following a three-game road trip, to play California on Friday

