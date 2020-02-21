Jones, Johnson lead No. 16 A&M women past Georgia 64-47

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)N’dea Jones scored 13 points and grabbed 20 rebounds and combined with Ciera Johnson to dominate the second half as No. 16 Texas A&M pulled away from Georgia for a 64-47 win on Thursday night.

Johnson had 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting and beginning in the middle of the third quarter – when the Aggies trailed 32-31 – combined with Jones to score 21 of 25 A&M points. Johnson’s jumper put the Aggies on top 33-32 and started an 8-0 run. Jones made a layup midway through the fourth quarter to cap a 13-0 run and make the score 56-40.

Jones had 11 points and Johnson, who had 14 rebounds in the second half of her 15th double-double, had 10 in the game-breaking run.

Kayla Wells scored 15 points and Chennedy Carter 12 for Texas A&M (21-5, 9-4 Southeastern Conference), which outscored Georgia 41-23 in the second half.

Jenna Staiti scored 15 points and Stephanie Paul added 12 on a combined 13-of-20 shooting for the Bulldogs (14-12, 5-8), who saw the rest of the team shoot 7 for 33 (21%).

Texas A&M ended up with 29 points off 20 Georgia turnovers, 17 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds and 38 points in the paint.

