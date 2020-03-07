Howard, No. 16 Kentucky women beat Lady Vols in SEC quarters

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers to break Kentucky’s single-season record and finished with 24 points to help the No. 16 Wildcats beat Tennessee 86-65 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament on Friday night.

Howard – the SEC player of the year – has made 82 3s this season, breaking Sara Potts’ record of 81 set in the 2004-05 season.

Kentucky (22-7) shot 51% overall and made 11 of 24 from 3-point range, its 14th game this season with at least 10 made 3s. The Wildcats 246 made 3-pointers this season is a program record.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee (21-10) with 24 points and Rennia Davis scored 14.

Kentucky never trailed and used a 15-3 run to make it 32-18 midway through the second quarter. The sixth-seeded Lady Vols trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats play second-seeded and ninth-ranked Mississippi State in Saturday’s semifinals.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞