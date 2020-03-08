Hipp bumps No. 23 Missouri St. women past Loyola Chicago

NCAA Women's Basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP)Abby Hipp scored 16 points with eight rebounds off the bench and Jasmine Franklin scored 13 and No. 23-ranked Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago 72-61 on Saturday.

Brice Calip scored 10 for the Bears (26-4, 16-2), which closed Missouri Valley Conference play with 12 wins in their last 13 games.

Allison Day’s basket for the Ramblers (15-14, 6-12) with 3:21 left in the third quarter put them up 42-41. Elle Ruffridge countered with a 3-pointer, Tiara Wallace tied it at 44 with a jumper, then Mya Bhinhar scored a bucket for the Bears for a 46-44 advantage. Hipp closed the quarter with a three-point play. Calip’s jumper with 7:23 left broke a tie at 51 and Missouri State gradually pulled away.

Wallace led Loyola Chicago with 22 points and Day scored 20 on 9-of-11 shooting. The Ramblers ended the season with seven straight defeats.

