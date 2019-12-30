Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Held, Stonewall score 42, No. 16 DePaul women top Marquette

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (AP)Lexi Held scored 22 points, Chante Stonewall scored 13 of her 20 points in a turnaround second quarter and the No. 16 DePaul women rallied past Marquette 89-71 to open conference play on Sunday.

The Blue Demons (11-2, 1-0 Big East) have won nine of their last 10, the sole loss to then-No. 2 UConn. DePaul came out of the opening quarter trailing Marquette 12-9, but blew ahead by outscoring the Golden Eagles (9-3, 0-1) 56-41 over the second and third quarters.

Stonewall was 5-for-6 shooting in her 13-point second quarter and had two steals and a blocked shot in the period. She tied the game at 14-14 with a 3-pointer from the left wing and followed that with a driving layup as DePaul never trailed again.

Held scored 12 of her 22 points in the second and third quarters, and hooked up with Stonewall with a thread-the-needle pass through the paint for Stonewall to score on a left-handed layup just before halftime.

The Blue Demons scored 30 points off 26 Marquette turnovers and had 16 steals, Stonewall with five.

Lauren Van Kleunen scored a season-high 19 points for Marquette (9-3), hitting 7 of 11 from the field. Selena Lott added 18 points with six assists but had seven turnovers. After DePaul led 41-32 at the half, Marquette didn’t get closer than seven the rest of the way and the Blue Demon lead was double digits the last 13 minutes.

—-

More AP college women’s games: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞