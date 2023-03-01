GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Hannah Hank scored a career-high 19 points, Daisha Bradford had 15 points, six assists and four steals and 10th-seeded Clemson beat No. 15 seed Pittsburgh 71-53 on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

It was the fourth straight opening-round win for Clemson (17-14), which will attempt to even the season series with No. 7 seed North Carolina on Thursday. The Tar Heels won 69-58 on Jan. 29.

Hank and Amari Robinson combined for 19 points in the first half to help Clemon lead 33-20. The Tigers scored the first 14 points of the second quarter as Pitt didn’t make its first field goal until the 1:49 mark. The Panthers were held to just four points in the second quarter after going 1 of 18 from the field.

Clemson led by double figures for the entire second half.

Robinson had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Clemson. Bradford made four 3-pointers, Hank added three and Clemson went 11 of 25.

Amber Brown scored 16 points for Pittsburgh (10-20). Dayshanette Harris added 12 points and Maliyah Johnson had 10.

