Guirantes, Rutgers women upset No. 18 Iowa 78-74 in OT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Arella Guirantes, who had back-to-back big plays in overtime, was one of three players with 17 points, Mael Gilles had a double-double off the bench and Rutgers upset No. 18 Iowa 78-74 on Sunday, the last day of the regular season.

Gilles, who finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, had a pair of inside baskets to start overtime. Kathleen Doyle answered with a three-point play for Iowa, which had opened the extra session with a miss and three straight turnovers, that made it 67-66 with 1:59 to play.

Guirantes quickly answered with her own three-point play and after McKenna Warnock made a layup for the Hawkeyes, Guirantes drained a 3-pointer for a 73-68 lead with 48 seconds left.

From there the Scarlet Knights, who were 0-7 against Iowa as a conference member, went 5 of 6 from the foul line with Khadaizha Sanders, who had 17 points, going 4 for 4.

Tekia Mack also had 17 points for the Scarlet Knights (21-8, 11-6 Big Ten Conference), who will take a four-game winning streak into the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed, playing Thursday. Jordan Wallace grabbed 10 rebounds as Rutgers had a 43-30 edge on the boards, including 22-10 on the offensive end.

Iowa (23-6, 14-4), which had a three-game winning streak end but still holds the No. 3 seed and a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals, was led by freshman Gabbie Marshall, who had career bests of six 3-pointers and 22 points. Monika Czinano scored 19 points and Doyle had 14 with nine assists.

Iowa rallied from nine down in the fourth quarter with Makenzie Meyer hitting a 3-pointer with 11.2 seconds to go to tie the game at 63. Guirantes missed a jumper from near the right elbow as time ran out.

