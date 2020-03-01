Gordon, Carr help Texas Tech hold off No. 25 TCU women 87-83

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP)Lexi Gordon scored 30 points with 11 rebounds and she and Chrislyn Carr scored clutch points in the fading seconds as Texas Tech survived a furious fourth-quarter rally to defeat No. 25 TCU 87-83 Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Raiders (17-10, 6-10 Big 12 Conference) led by a seemingly comfortable 72-57 with under seven minutes to play when Lauren Heard and Kianna Ray launched a 7-0 run for TCU (20-7, 11-5). The Lady Frogs, ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since February 2018, came as close as 82-81 with under a minute to play.

Carr, who finished with 19 points, nine boards and eight assists, drove for a crucial layup for a three-point lead with 29 seconds left, then she and Gordon added three free throws in the last 10 seconds.

Andrayah Adams added 20 points in Texas Tech’s first win over a Top 25 opponent in three seasons and its first sweep of TCU in seven seasons. The Lady Raiders were 10-for-30 from beyond the arc and owned the glass 47-34.

Gordon made five 3-pointers and was 11-for-12 from the line in the second 30-point game of her career.

Heard scored 28 with seven assists and two steals for the Lady Frogs and surpassed 1,000 career points. Ray scored 16 points and Jaycee Bradley 14 for TCU.

