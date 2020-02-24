Florida leads the entire way beating No. 22 Arkansas women

Breaking News
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP)Kiara Smith scored 26 points and Lavender Briggs scored 20 and Florida upset No. 22-ranked Arkansas holding off the Razorbacks late for an 83-80 win on Sunday.

Florida had the ball at their end of the floor clinging to an 83-80 lead with 1.5 seconds left. Arkansas’ Chelsea Dungee stole the inbounds pass and dribbled across the timeline for a desperation heave which bounced off the backboard to end the game.

Florida (15-12, 6-8 Southeastern Conference), which never trailed, built a 10-0 lead, extended it to 19-5 and wrapped up the first quarter ahead 26-16.

The Gators had their last double-digit lead at 61-51 with 2:55 left in the third when Arkansas (21-6, 9-5) began the climb back. A’Tyanna Gaulden made a pair of free throws capping a 17-9 Razorbacks run that reduced their deficit to 75-73 with 3:39 left. Amber Ramirez’s 3 made it 81-80 with 75 seconds left, but Smith followed with a jumper with 55 seconds to go ending the scoring for both teams.

Gaulden and Ramirez led Arkansas scoring 17 apiece.

