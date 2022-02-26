FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP)Kierstan Bell and Tishara Morehouse combined to score 44 points to spark No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-55 win over Jacksonville on Saturday to close out the regular season with 26 wins in 28 games.

Bell, in her second game back after missing nine games with an injury, and Morehouse combined to score 43 points Thursday in a 69-61 win at Liberty.

The Eagles, who finished 15-1 in conference play, earn a No. 1 seed into the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament and will play in the fourth of four quarterfinal games Sunday, March 6 on their home court. Florida Gulf Coast finished its regular season on a four-game win streak and won 19 of its last 20 games.

Bell had a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the game as the Eagles opened with an 11-0 run and Morehouse, who knocked down a 3 in the opening run, scored at the basket with :37 left to give Florida Gulf Coast a 25-11 lead after one.

Bell finished with 23 points with five assists to lead Florida Gulf Coast. Morehouse was 3-for-3 from distance and finished with 21 points and six assists.

KayKay Hayes scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Jacksonville (15-12, 8-8). Carmella Walker finished with 10 points.

Jacksonville is the No. 4 seed from the East Division and will play a first-round game against the No. 5 seed from the West Division on Wednesday.

—

