COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Kayla Wells scored 14 points and No. 7 Texas A&M overcame a slow start with strong defense late to beat LSU 54-41 on Thursday night.

The Aggies (17-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) have won five in a row since LSU (8-8, 6-4) handed them their only loss, in overtime on Jan. 14.