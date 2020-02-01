Egbo’s 17 points lead No. 2 Baylor women over Texas 64-44

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Queen Egbo scored 17 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big third quarter to extend its domination over Big 12 rival Texas with a 64-44 win Friday night.

Egbo and Didi Richards each scored eight points in the third as Baylor quickly stretched a five-point halftime lead to 18. The Lady Bears outscored Texas 23-5 in the period.

Baylor (19-1, 8-0) has won 21 of the last 22 against Texas and stretched its Big 12 regular-season winning streak to 49 games. The Lady Bears haven’t lost in the conference in the regular season since Texas beat them in 2017.

The defeat snapped a five-game win streak for Texas. The Longhorns beat then-No. 1 Stanford back on Dec. 22 and gave Baylor trouble early. The Lady Bears, the best-shooting team in the country coming in, started just 1 of 9 from the field.

Those problems were solved by halftime. Two short runs in the second quarter had Baylor leading 29-24, and the third-quarter burst put the game away.

Richards opened the third with a quick basket just a few seconds in, and Egbo scored eight points in a three-minute span. Baylor stretched the lead as high as 26 in the fourth quarter.

Lashann Higgs scored 10 points for Texas (14-7, 6-3).

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Lady Bears tightened their hold on the Big 12 race. At nearly the halfway point of the conference schedule, Baylor has a two-game lead at the top of the standings and has victories over TCU and Texas, the only teams still within striking distance. Baylor has won nine straight league titles.

Texas: The Longhorns couldn’t shoot on their home court. Texas was just 7 of 32 from the field in the second half and 7 for 19 at the free throw line for the game.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts Kansas on Wednesday.

Texas plays at Texas Tech on Feb. 9