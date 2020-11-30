Edwards’ career game leads No. 11 Kentucky women by Belmont

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards scored a career-high 27 points, matched her career best with 15 rebounds and No. 11 Kentucky pulled away for a 70-50 women’s basketball win over Belmont.

Edwards, the Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year at Utah two seasons ago, was 11-of-19 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers and had three steals and an assist.

It was Edwards’ turn to step up as the Wildcats played their second-straight game without All-American Rhyne Howard and starting forward Tatyana Wyatt. Howard returns for the next game.

Madison Treece led Belmont with 14 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery