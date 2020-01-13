Doyle scores 31, Iowa women beat No. 12 Indiana in 2OT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Kathleen Doyle had 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, Makenzie Meyer scored seven of her 17 points in the final three minutes, and Iowa beat No. 12 Indiana 91-85 in double overtime on Sunday.

Iowa (13-3, 4-1 Big Ten) extended its home win streak to 30 games and moved into a three-way tie with Indiana and Rutgers atop the conference standings.

Monika Czinano had 23 points and Amanda Ollinger added six points and a career-high 10 assists for the Hawkeyes.

Meyer hit a 3-pointer and then made a layup to give Iowa a five-point lead – its biggest of the game to that point – with 1:56 left in the second OT. Aleksa Gulbe and Grace Berger made back-to-back layups to trim Indiana’s deficit to 85-84 41 seconds later but Doyle answered with a layup and the Hoosiers got no closer.

The Hoosiers have lost 20 consecutive road games against Iowa, dating to a 63-59 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 20, 1994.

Jaelynn Penn had a season-high 24 points, Gulbe added 18 points and nine rebounds and Berger finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Indiana (14-3, 4-1).

The Hoosiers led by as many as 14 points in the first half and Gulbe hit a 3-pointer to give them a 69-63 lead with 3:23 left in regulation. Iowa scored 11 of the next 16 points to force overtime. Doyle was fouled as she made a layup to make it 74-all but missed the and-1 free-throw attempt with four seconds left in the fourth quarter.

—

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25