Dorka Juhasz announces transfer from Ohio State to UConn

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn has added another post player to its roster with Dorka Juhasz announcing she is transferring to the Huskies from Ohio State.

The 6-foot-4 native of Hungary averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds this past season for the Buckeyes before entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

The All-Big Ten forward made her decision public Monday on social media.

Juhasz will enter UConn as a graduate student with two years of eligibility.

She will join a crowded frontcourt that includes Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Aaliyah Edwards, Aubrey Griffin, Piath Gabriel and 6-5 recruit Amari DeBerry.

The Huskies went 28-2 this past season with a 13th consecutive trip to the Final Four and will be looking for a record 12th national championship.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES