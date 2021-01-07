Davis, Burrell score 26, Lady Vols beat No. 13 Arkansas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell scored 26 points apiece and Tennessee raced past No. 13 Arkansas 88-73 on Thursday night.

Davis had 10 points in the second quarter to help the Lady Vols open a 42-35 lead and Burrell had 10 in the third when they stretched the lead to 70-55.

Jordan Horston and Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 11 points apiece for Tennessee (7-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference), which had paused activities on Dec. 29 because of COVID issues and missed ranked opponents Texas A&M and Kentucky.

Davis also had 11 rebounds for her 36th career double-double, tying former star Tamika Catchings for sixth on the Tennessee career list.

Chelsea Dungee scored 30 points for Arkansas (10-3, 1-2), but was just 1 of 10 from distance and 9 of 26 overall. Destiny Slocum added 17 points and Amber Ramirez 15.

When Jordan Walker hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 run midway through the third quarter, the Lady Vols had a double-figure lead for good. Davis had two inside baskets in the run that made it 60-44.

Arkansas got it back to 10 a minute into the fourth-quarter but Tennessee then had a 14-5 run to end the threat.

The Razorbacks shot just 32%, were outscored 52-20 in the paint and got no points from their bench. The Lady Vols shot 54% (37 of 69) and had a 49-36 rebounding advantage, leading to a plus-10 difference on second chance points.

