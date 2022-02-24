SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Sonia Citron scored 23 points, and had career highs with 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals, to lead No. 14 Notre Dame to a 77-56 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.

Maya Dodson added 20 points and nine rebounds for Notre Dame (21-6, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), which 50% (31 of 62) overall. Citron and Dodson were a combined 17 of 25 from the floor. Olivia Miles had 11 points and nine of the Fighting Irish’s 26 assists.

Amari Robinson scored 18 points to lead Clemson (9-10, 3-14). Daisha Bradford added 16 points and Delicia Washington had 13.

Citron had eight points as the Irish outscored Clemson 20-9 in the second quarter and led 38-20 at the break. Robinson scored 13 points and Bradford had five in the first half, yet the rest of the Tigers shot 0 of 18 from the floor that included 11 missed 3s.

The Tigers pulled within 11 points midway through the third but didn’t get closer.

The Irish face fourth-ranked Louisville at home on Sunday in a regular-season finale. The Cardinals routed the Irish 73-47 on Feb. 13.

