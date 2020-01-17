Closings & Delays
Charles scores 23, No. 20 Maryland women defeat Nebraska

NCAA Women's Basketball
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Kaila Charles scored 23 points and No. 20 Maryland controlled the first and last quarters to defeat Nebraska 87-69 on Thursday night.

Ashley Owusu added 16 points, Stephanie Jones 14 and Diamond Miller 13 for the Terrapins (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten Conference).

Nicea Eliely and Leigha Brown both scored 19 for the Cornhuskers (13-4, 3-3).

Miller had a pair of 3-pointers in a 12-0 run in the first quarter and Owusu, who had two baskets in the run, hit a jumper in the closing seconds to give the Terps a 26-17 lead.

The Cornhuskers kept the game close until Maryland pulled away by making 11 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter.

The Terrapins shots 51.5% despite going 4 of 16 from distance. Nebraska had 20 turnovers which Maryland turned into 29 points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

