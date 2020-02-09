Charles helps No. 13 Maryland cruise past Rutgers 79-50

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Kaila Charles scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 79-50 win over Rutgers on Sunday, the Terrapins’ ninth straight victory.

Stephanie Jones and Ashley Owusu added 14 points apiece for the Terps (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference) and Shakira Austin had 12. Owusu also had nine assists.

Maryland reached 20 wins for the 17th-straight season.

Maryland forced turnovers on the first five Rutgers possessions and opened a 7-0 lead barely three minutes into the game. The Scarlet Knights hit their final six shots of the first quarter and trailed 25-17. A 12-1 run in the middle of the second quarter helped the Terrapins lead 44-26 at the half.

Arella Guirantes led Rutgers (17-6, 7-5) with 15 points and Tekia Mack had 13.

The Scarlet Knights entered the game holding opponents to 54.2 points a game and shooting 33.5%. Despite going just 3 of 12 in the fourth quarter, Maryland shot 43.6%. Rutgers ended up at 34% and had 18 turnovers while getting outrebounded by 10.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞