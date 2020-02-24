Breaking News
Harvey Weinstein found guilty on two counts

Carter scores 23, No. 16 A&M women rock Auburn 84-54

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Chennedy Carter scored 23 points and No. 16 Texas A&M cruised to an 84-54 win over Auburn on Sunday.

Kayla Wells added 13 points, Aaliyah Wilson 12 and Ciera Johnson 11 for the Aggies (22-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference), who won their fourth straight and are 14-0 against the Tigers.

N’dea Jones had 12 rebounds with eight points and Johnson had eight boards as Texas A&M had a 43-21 rebounding advantage.

Daisa Alexanders scored 15 points for the Tigers (9-16, 3-11) and Unique Thompson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wells had nine points in the first quarter when the Aggies went 11 of 17 and put together a late 9-0 run to take a 25-11 lead.

Texas A&M went 8 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 58% overall. Auburn was 8 of 25 from distance and shot 39%.

There were only 14 fouls in the game and both teams went 2 of 3 from the foul line.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞