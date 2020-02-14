Closings & Delays
Carter leads No. 16 Texas A&M women in blowout over Vandy

NCAA Women's Basketball
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Chennedy Carter scored 18 points shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 16th-ranked Texas A&M was never threatened in a 74-53 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

The Aggies (19-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) built an 18-4 lead and never trailed. The lead stood at 28-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Texas A&M missed just two of 13-shot attempts in the quarter for an 84.6% shooting mark. The Aggies also made 4 of 5 3-pointers in the quarter and distributed nine assists on their 11 made baskets. Vanderbilt went in the opposite direction to start and missed 13 of its first 18-shot attempts. The Commodores (13-11, 3-8) never got within 13 points the rest of the way.

N’dea Jones added 17 points for Texas A&M, Kayla Wells 12 and Ciera Johnson and Aaliyah Wilson 10 apiece.

Koi Love paced the Commodores with 13 points and Jordyn Cambridge and Kiara Pearl each scored 11.

