Carr, Lee pace K-State women to 75-65 win in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Christianna Carr scored 22 points, Ayoka Lee added 21 with 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots and Kansas State upended Texas Tech 75-65 in the second round of the Big 12 women’s tourney on Thursday night.

Tenth-seeded Kansas State (9-17) will take on second-seeded – and No. 17-ranked – West Virginia (19-5) in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Lexi Gordon scored 19 points with five steals, Vivian Gray scored 15 with eight rebounds and three blocked shots and Bryn Gerlich scored 13 and eight assists off the bench for seventh-seeded Texas Tech (10-15).

Gray scored a layup with under a minute remaining as Texas Tech came within 66-65. K-State got a dagger of a 3-pointer from Rachel Ranke. Lee, Carr and Sydney Goodson made six free throws in the waning seconds.

The Lady Raiders led 48-46 after three quarters and maintained the slim lead until Lee converted a three-point play to put K-State ahead, 62-61, a lead it maintianed for the last 4:19.

Kansas State scored 29 points in the breakaway fourth quarter.

