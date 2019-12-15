Campell helps No. 17 Gonzaga women whip Texas Southern 80-45

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP)Katie Campbell scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and No. 17 Gonzaga coasted to an 80-45 win over Texas Southern on Saturday.

Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth also had 14 points for the Bulldogs (9-1), who won their seventh straight game. Ten of 11 players played more than 12 minutes each and scored. LeeAnne Wirth was 7 of 9 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

Destiny Arvinger scored 16 points and Britnee Gabriel 11 for Texas Southern, which went 3 of 18 from 3-point range and shot 33% with 21 turnovers.

Campbell sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Jill Townsend layup as Gonzaga scored the first eight points of the game. After the Lady Tigers (3-4) got a pair of baskets, the Bulldogs scored another eight points, four by Townsend.

Gonzaga led 22-9 when Kayleigh Truong hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and then the Zags scored the first eight points of the second quarter. It was 42-17 at halftime.

The Bulldogs finished at 52%, making six 3-pointers.

