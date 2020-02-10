Calip propels No. 24 Missouri State women past Drake 89-83

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Brice Calip scored 23 points and handed out eight assists and No. 24 Missouri State held off Drake 89-83 on Sunday.

Calip sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and made 8 of 10 free throws for the Lady Bears (20-3, 10-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their sixth straight game. Elle Ruffridge came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 14, while Abby Hipp scored eight of her 10 points in the first half as Missouri State took a 39-31 lead.

Sara Rhine poured in a career-high 31 points for the Bulldogs (16-7, 8-3), who could have grabbed a share of first place in the conference standings with a victory but instead saw their three-game win streak end. Rhine made 13 of 18 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. She added 12 rebounds. Becca Hittner tossed in 23 points, hitting 6 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 free throws while grabbing eight rebounds. Maddie Monahan pitched in with 16 points and seven assists.

Missouri State led 19-16 after the first quarter and used a 17-3 run to open the second quarter to increase its advantage. Drake used a 12-3 spurt to close within eight points at halftime.

Missouri State shot just 41% from the floor but made 8 of 20 from beyond the arc (40%). The Lady Bears sank 23 of 32 free throws. Drake shot 49% overall but just 25% from distance (7 of 28). The Bulldogs sank 20 of 25 foul shots.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞