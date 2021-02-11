Caldwell, No. 24 Georgia women beat Auburn 74-54

NCAA Women's Basketball
ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Maya Caldwell had her first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 24 Georgia beat Auburn 74-54 on Thursday night.

Caldwell had six assists and made three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (15-4, 7-4 SEC).

Que Morrison added 14 points and eight rebounds, Gabby Connally scored 11 points and Javyn Nicholson had 10. Jenna Staiti had six blocks to go with seven points and six rebounds.

Unique Thompson had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (5-14, 0-11), her 13th double-double of the season and 55th of her career. Honesty Scott-Grayson added 12 points.

Morrison’s 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter pushed Georgia’s lead into double digits for good at 21-9.

The Bulldogs committed 28 turnovers but made up for them by making 10 3-pointers, eight more than Auburn, and outrebounding the Tigers 54-31.

