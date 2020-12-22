Burton, Pulliam lead No. 15 Northwestern women to easy win

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Veronica Burton scored 17 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 15 and No. 15 Northwestern beat Eastern Kentucky 79-50 on Tuesday.

Sydney Wood added 15 points for the Wildcats (4-0), who overcame poor shooting by forcing the Colonels (3-3) into 33 turnovers they turned into 40 points. Northwestern was 3 of 20 from 3-point range and shot 40% (29 of 73).

Dafne Gianesini scored 14 points for Eastern Kentucky on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3 of 4 behind the arc. The Colonels were 6 of 15 from distance (40%) but just 9 of 24 inside (38.5%).

Pulliam moved up two spots to a tie for seventh on the career scoring list (1,693 points). Her 387 made free throws, after going 5 for 8, is tied for fifth.

Burton had nine points in the first quarter when Northwestern took a 26-14 lead and it was 47-20 at the half. Eastern Kentucky shot 31% and had 20 turnovers.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play a Big Ten Conference game at Nebraska on New Year’s Eve.

