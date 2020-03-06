Boston College women beat Clemson 85-73 in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Marnelle Garraud scored 21 points and sixth-seeded Boston College pulled away late in the third quarter to beat No. 14 seed Clemson 85-73 on Thursday night in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Boston College (19-11), which has won seven of its last eight games, will face third-seeded Duke (18-11) in a Friday quarterfinal. Duke beat the Eagles 85-73 at home on Dec. 8.

Taylor Soule added 18 points for Boston College. Georgia Pineau had 14 points and Cameron Swartz 11.

Shania Meertens scored 20 points to lead Clemson (8-23), which has lost 12 of its last 13 games. Hannah Hank and Kendall Spray added 12 points apiece.

Boston College used a 15-2 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters for a 70-59 lead with eight minutes left. Swartz scored eight points that included two 3-pointers during the stretch.

The Tigers pulled to 71-66 but didn’t get closer.

