Baylor 3-peat: Another major grad transfer for Lady Bears

WACO, Texas (AP)Baylor has added a graduate transfer guard from another major conference for the third year in a row. Former All-Pac 12 guard DiJonai Carrington is joining the Lady Bears from Stanford.

Carrington averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds a game as a junior two seasons ago at Stanford. The 5-foot-11 guard was limited to only five games as a senior for the Cardinal because a knee injury, and got a medical hardship waiver that provided another season of eligibility.

Her signing with Baylor was announced by the school Monday, several weeks after Carrington revealed her intentions on social media.

The former McDonald’s All-American from San Diego played in 108 games for Stanford, where she averaged 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. She started all 36 games as a junior, and all five games she played last season.

Carrington is the second former McDonald’s All-American guard to sign with Baylor this year from a Pac-12 school.

Jaden Owens in April signed after her freshman season at UCLA. Owens is a Texas native who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, though it was unclear if she will have to sit out next season for the Lady Bears.

Chloe Jackson was Baylor’s first grad transfer, coming from LSU and being the Final Four MVP for the Lady Bears’ 2019 national championship. T’ea Cooper came from South Carolina and played for this past season’s Big 12 championship team that would have likely been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

