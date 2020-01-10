Balanced Georgia Tech beats No. 11 Florida State women 67-52

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Jasmine Carson scored 21 points to lead a balanced Georgia Tech team to a 67-52 victory over No. 11 Florida State on Thursday night.

Francesca Pan added 16 points, Kierra Fletcher 12 and Lorela Cubaj 10 for the Yellow Jackets (12-3, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who snapped a five-game losing streak to the Seminoles (14-2, 3-2). Georgia Tech beat Florida State for the first time since a Feb. 27, 2014 victory at Tallahassee.

The Yellow Jackets scored 20 points off 21 Seminoles turnovers while only committing nine of their own.

Georgia Tech never trailed but didn’t take its first double-digit lead until a 7-0 run, with five points from Fletcher, put the Yellow Jackets up by 12 with under four minutes left. Florida State scored the next four points but Pan scored four points in 9-2 game-ending run that she completed with a 3-pointer.

Nicki Ekhomu scored 16 points, Nausia Woolfolk 13 and Kourtney Weber 10 for the Seminoles. Woolfolk went over 1,000 career points.

