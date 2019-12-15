Ayrault’s double-double leads No. 19 Michigan State women

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Julia Ayrault had 14 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 Michigan State overwhelmed Morehead State 94-48 on Sunday.

The Spartans used 14 players and 12 scored, 10 in the first half when they took a 45-17 lead.

Kayla Belles and Nia Hollie added 12 points each and Taryn McCutcheon and Nia Clouden had 10 apiece. McCutcheon had four assists to give her 501 for her career.

The Spartans (7-2) shot 55%, going 9 of 21 from 3-point range, and had a 46-25 advantage on the boards. They turned 21 turnovers into 26 points. With a dozen steals they have reached double figures in every game this season.

Tomiyah Alford had 13 points for the Eagles (3-6), who went 3 of 20 from 3-point range, shot 36% overall and made just 5 of 11 free throws.

Michigan State had a pair of 7-0 runs in the first quarter and led 21-10. Twelve straight points turned into a 16-2 run for a 28-point advantage at the half.

It was the first-ever meeting between the schools.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25