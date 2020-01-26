Arens, Duffy lead No. 24 South Dakota women to 76-56 victory

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Monica Arens and Ciara Duffy scored 18 points apiece and No. 24 South Dakota beat Oral Roberts 79-56 on Sunday.

The Coyotes (19-2, 8-0 Summit League) have won eight straight games, their last loss coming at now top-ranked South Carolina, 73-60, on Dec. 22.

All of Arens’ five field goals were 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Duffy was 7 of 10 from the floor with five assists. Madison McKeever added 14 points and Hannah Sjerven 11 points and seven rebounds. The Coyotes shot 52%, including 10 of 22 from the arc for 45.4%.

Keni Jo Lippe scored 16 points with eight rebounds and Rylie Torrey had 12 points, making 4 of 6 3-point tries for the Golden Eagles (8-13, 3-5), who committed 18 turnovers.

South Dakota took the lead from the outset with an Arens’ 3-pointer and led by seven at halftime. the Coyotes didn’t shake loose of ORU until a 19-3 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, with Duffy scoring seven points, for a 70-46 lead with 7:42 remaining.

