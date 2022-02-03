MADISON, Wis. (AP)Caitlin Clark collected her fifth triple-double this season and No. 21 Iowa rolled by Wisconsin 84-50 on Thursday night.

Clark, who leads the nation in points and assists per game, finished with 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting with 11 assists and 11 rebounds. Monika Czinano added 17 points, freshman Addison O’Grady had a career-high 16 and Kate Martin 10 for the Hawkeyes (15-5, 9-2), who shot 59% in dominating the stat sheet.

Julie Pospisilova and Krustyna Ellew scored 13 points each and Brooke Schramek added 10 for the Badgers (5-16, 2-9), who shot 32%.

The Hawkeyes were without injured starters McKenna Warnock (hand), Iowa’s third-leading scorer, and Gabbie Marshall (shoulder). Marshall had started every game this season and Warnock had started in all 18 games she had played in. Their status is day-to-day.

The Badgers announced earlier Thursday that junior guard Sydney Hilliard was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons. Hilliard, who started all 18 games in which she played this season, is the Badgers’ second-leading scorer and top rebounder.

Clark had 18 points and Czinano 11 as Iowa built a 38-20 halftime lead. Wisconsin scored the game’s first four points before being outscored 15-4 the rest of the period. Iowa finished the half on a 10-0 run with six points from Clark. The lead was 33 points after three quarters.

Iowa was coming off 92-88 loss to No. 23 Ohio State on Monday that snapped a seven-game wining streak. The Badgers have lost three straight.

Iowa is at No. 6 Michigan on Sunday. Wisconsin is host to Illinois on Sunday.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25